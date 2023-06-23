GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two sex offenders who did not register their new addresses have been arrested.

Joseph Matthew Whitehurst, 24, of Greenville, failed to appear at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation began on March 23 that led to the discovery of several social media identities that Whitehurst had. He was arrested on Thursday.

Timothy Darnell Pope, Jr., 27, of Greenville was under investigation after officials said he did not report a move from Pitt County to Beaufort County. An investigation began on Feb. 8. He was located in Beaufort County and brought back to Greenville, where he was charged.