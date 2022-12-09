GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening about a shooting around 8.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No names have been released. Hunter said two people have been detained at the suspect’s home on Allen Road.

Allen Road was closed during the incident. It reopened around 9 p.m.