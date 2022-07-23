GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon.

GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The victim said two masked men approached, assaulted him and took off with his car.

The victim did not require medical transport. Police said the vehicle was recovered later in the day by Durham police. The suspects were still at large as of Saturday evening and had not yet been identified.

The investigation was ongoing.