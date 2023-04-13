GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two 17-year-olds from New Mexico have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after Greenville police found 42 pounds of crystal meth in their vehicle.

A traffic stop on April 9 in the area of Hwy. 264 and NC Hwy. 11 Bypass led to the drug discovery. Officers said they located a potential hidden compartment. With assistance from the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, officers found the crystal meth concealed in the tailgate of the pickup truck the teens were driving.

The teens were charged with multiple counts of level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine. They were processed into the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is composed of Law Enforcement Officers from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration Ayden Police Department, Williamston Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department and the Winterville Police Department.