Two-time champs Sup Dogs advances to Final Four of Barstool Sports’ Best Bar contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The train just keeps on rolling. There may be no competitor that can stop Sup Dogs in Greenville from a three-peat.

Sup Dogs, which has won the contest both years it has been held, on Thursday learned it has advanced to the competition’s Final Four. The Greenville location, which represents East Carolina University in the contest, beat JJ’s, representing Arkansas, in the South Region.

AMAZING. Thank you!!!!!



The Final 4🏆🚀🚀 https://t.co/2OSbxxJqbA — Sup Dogs (@SupDogsECU) March 25, 2021

The road to the Final Four wasn’t easy as, according to Sup Dogs, members of other SEC schools were trying to work together to get Arkansas past Sup Dogs.

It didn’t work.

THE SEC IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN NC



REPLY to this tweet with #BestBarSupDogs to vote



DO IT FOR THE FUTURE HILLSBOROUGH STREET LOCATION!@SupDogsECU @DrinkRevitalyte https://t.co/10o4uCopjC — #QBU Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) March 24, 2021

The other bars that advanced to Barstool’s Best Bar Final Four nationwide contest are Riley’s, Brick Street and Jake’s. Sup Dogs will square off with Jake’s starting Saturday at 3 p.m.

To help Sup Dogs, all you have to do is vote, meaning you have to post to Twitter a tweet that says “#BestBarSupDogs.” Some famous ECU alumni along with many others have joined in with tweets to help Sup Dogs again along the way.