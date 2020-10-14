U.S. Cellular is hosting free drive-in movie nights in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A business in the east wants to give people something to enjoy as the pandemic continues — drive-in movies.

U.S. Cellular is holding free drive-in movie nights on October 23rd and 24th at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. 

The company will set up a 52-foot viewing screen, with designated spaces for up to 250-vehicles each night.

The feature will be “Shrek,” playing at 7PM both nights.

U.S. Cellular employees say they want to give families a way to do something together safely outside of their homes. 

“In our world right now, we’re confined inside to a degree. If you really think about it, Greenville doesn’t have a drive-in movie theater so we’re going to bring one to them and this will give them a chance to participate,” says Jeremy Taylor. 

Free passes are first-come, first-serve.

You can find more details at Driveingreenville.uscellular.com

