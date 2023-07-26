GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — University Book Exchange in Greenville is making sure the legacy of Jeff Charles lives on.

They are hosting a raffle to raise money for the Jeff Charles scholarship. Tickets are $100. Two winners will receive $5,000 each. Their goal is to raise $25,000 to start the scholarship that, once created, will be available to any ECU student in the School of Communication.

“That’s what Jeff’s vocation was,” said Don Edwards, owner of UBE. “It was all about the communication and he communicated a great message. the way he called games was extraordinary and then all of the shows he had here at UBE, the interviews and connections. he was a true ambassador for ECU.”

You can buy a ticket at UBE in downtown Greenville, but they’re going fast. The winner will be announced on August 15 during an event with a catered dinner.