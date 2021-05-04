Umbrella Market back in Uptown Greenville with some COVID-friendly changes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Umbrella Market is back in Uptown Greenville. Organizers are looking forward to seeing the community once again.

The pop-up market kicks off Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Five Points Plaza in Uptown Greenville. You can find all your favorite local vendors, food, beer and even music every Wednesday through August.

Uptown Greenville officials said they intend to pursue the following goals:

To provide an inviting, centrally located, and hospitable space for contact between area farmers, artisans, producers, crafters, and the public.

To promote the sale of locally grown produce, plants, baked goods, seafood, meats, dairy, art, and other hand-crafted products.

To increase access to fresh, nourishing, locally-produced foods, and other products of local labor.

To enhance the quality of life in the Greenville area by providing a community activity that fosters an entrepreneurial spirit, social gathering, interaction, equity, education, and helps to build a sustainable local economy and sense of place for residents and visitors.

Robin Ashley, the manager of the Umbrella Market, said as the summer goes on, they’ll add more and more features to the market as spacing and health guidelines allow. She also said they are ready to see the Greenville community get social again.

“That community gathering got taken away from us,” Ashley said. “Everybody is starting to come out of their houses after a year-long hibernation to get back to those interactions.”

Ashley said people are not required to wear masks since the event is outside. She does suggest bringing one in case you aren’t able to socially distance.

For more information, contact Uptown Greenville Market Manager Robin Ashley at robin@uptowngreenville.com or visit the social media platforms below:

Instagram: @umbrella_market

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uptownumbrellamarket

Twitter: @Umbrella_Market