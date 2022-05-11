GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From locally grown produce to handcrafted products, the Umbrella Market is back with it all in Uptown Greenville.



Over 40 local businesses and vendors were at Five Points Plaza on Wednesday to showcase their products.

Along with fresh produce, patrons can enjoy craft beer and much more.



Uptown Greenville officials said they just wanted to provide a community event for everyone to enjoy, ashine a light on local businesses and boost the economy.



Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery in Pitt County is one of the vendors at the market.



“Well we’re looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends, making new friends, those that love good locally made wine, and being part of this success story that the Umbrella Market has become, especially during the rebound since the pandemic,” said Seven Pines Vice President Phillip Guy.



The Umbrella Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday until June 29.