United Way of Pitt County create the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) United Way of Pitt County announces the creation of the United Way COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Donations will support the community and vulnerable families within Pitt County during this global crisis.

“United Way of Pitt County will do its part to help working families experiencing the loss of income due to quarantine or shelter in place, families, and children affected by closures of schools, individuals who have limited ability to access food and medical prescriptions, and others affected by this crisis,” said, Jim Lawless, Interim Executive Director.

United Way of Pitt County COVID-19 Relief Fund contributions will be used for basic needs support to address the loss of work or other financial hardships, to mobilize an emergency network of agencies, support nonprofit partnerships to help meet the surge of assistance requests and supplement service capacity.

Text PittStrong to 313131 and/or give online to Pitt County during this public health and financial stability crisis at www.uwpcnc.org/covid19.