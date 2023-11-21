GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — United Way of Pitt County is getting a boost of money this holiday season, thanks to the annual Greenville Fire-Rescue Chili Cook-off.

More than 30 pots of chili lined the fire station. Restaurants and Greenville’s fire and police departments brought their chili to be judged. It wasn’t just about the competition, all of the money raised will help people with rent or utilities through United Way.

“People find themselves in crises every day of the year, but especially during the holidays, and the good thing about this event is every dollar stays right here in our community. So it’s really neighbor helping neighbor when you give to United Way through an event like this,” said Dwain Cooper, United Way of Pitt County president.

Also included were a raffle and silent auction items. Their hope is to raise more than $5,000 through the event.