United Way of Pitt County issues Volunteer Challenge for February

GREENVILLE, N.C. – United Way of Pitt County announces February Volunteer Challenge: building Birthday Boxes. The goal of this initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful.

During the month of February, United Way is encouraging community members to build birthday boxes for children in our community. Required items to include in the box are box cake mix, a container of frosting, sprinkles and/or other cake decorations, candles, a disposable cake pan (8′ x 8′ or 13 ‘x 9’), and a birthday card. Additional party/celebration items can be included.

“Every child deserves to have a birthday celebration, but not every family has the means to make that possible for their children,” said Sue Tidd, Director of Community Impact. “A Birthday Box will help ensure that each child’s life is worth celebrating especially on their special day.”

United Way encourages civic organizations, church groups, school groups, and corporate teams to step up and accept the challenge. Boxes will be distributed to partner agencies in our community that support children and families.

To learn more about the February Birthday Box Challenge, click here.