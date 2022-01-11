United Way of Pitt County launches monthly volunteer challenge

GREENVILLE, NC – United Way of Pitt County launched a new monthly initiative, Volunteer Challenge. The goal of this initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful.

In December, United Way began collecting hats, mittens/gloves, and socks for Pitt County school children to deliver in January. The need is so great for cold-weather gear, that the collection drive will continue through the month of January.

The January Volunteer Challenge- Write A Note is a virtual volunteer opportunity aimed at showering our healthcare professionals and teachers with messages of gratitude and appreciation.

“Throughout the pandemic, our healthcare professionals and teachers have worked tirelessly,” Director of Community Impact Sue Tidd. “The strength and resilience they have shown is inspiring. They deserve our thanks and what better way than to receive heartfelt messages of appreciation from their community.”

To send a message of gratitude, go to United Way’s webpage.

Participants may write more than one message. This is a fantastic opportunity for family members to do together, as well as civic organizations, church groups, and at the workplace. Messages will be printed on postcards and safely delivered to coordinators for distribution by Valentine’s Day.

The Share the Warmth collection drive for warm winter gear for school children continues. Register your collection drive at UWPCNC.org/monthly-volunteer-challenge . The last day of the drive is January 31.

Contact Sue Tidd at United Way of Pitt County stidd@uwpcnc.org or call (252) 758.1604 ext. 206 with questions or for more information. Monthly Volunteer Challenges will be announced through United Way of Pitt County’s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.