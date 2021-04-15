United Way of Pitt County seeks teams to build canned food sculptures

GREENVILLE, NC – United Way of Pitt County is currently recruiting teams to compete in the inaugural United We Can Food Sculpture Contest on June 18 in the Town Common.

During the contest, teams from around the community create sculptures made entirely out of canned food (and other basic need items) donated by businesses, co-workers, and friends. All items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for distribution to individuals and to area food programs.

Teams will begin the “CAN”struction phase of their food sculptures at 3 p.m. and must complete set-up by 6 p.m. United We Can food sculptures will be on display during the Greenville Grooves festivities June 18 starting at 6 p.m. with awards presented to winning teams at 8:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to come out and view the ‘CAN’structed works of art and vote for their favorite, with the winning team receiving the Community Choice Award trophy plus bragging rights for the year. Other awards presented include; Most Nutritious, Small and Mighty (small business/organization up to 99 employees), Best in Show, and Most on Brand.

To register your team for United We Can food sculpture contest, and for the official rules, visit the United Way of Pitt County website. There is a $45 team registration fee. For any additional questions contact Sue Tidd at United Way of Pitt County stidd@uwpcnc.org or call 252.758.1604 ext. 209.