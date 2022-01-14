United Way of Pitt County shares a ‘write a note’ challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In efforts to give back and show gratitude for those who continue to work through the pandemic, the United Way of Pitt County is hosting a “write a note” challenge.

Here’s how it works: Go to the UWPCNC.org, and from there you fill out your note. You can also click here for more details.

The encouraging messages can be written to a teacher, school administrator, or healthcare worker. In doing this, the United Way recognizes the workers’ strength and resiliency that they have shown throughout the pandemic.

“Share something uplifting, say thank you,” Sue Tidd, director of Community Impact and Communications for United Way of Pitt County. “It’s all about saying thank you for these folks, these professionals that have shown their resiliency throughout this whole ordeal. It is so important that we do stop and try to reach out and lift others up. It’s good for the soul.”

The challenge is underway now and will run through February.