GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Unity Church of Greenville is partnering with the Kids Around the World organization and their One Meal Program.

Up to 180 volunteers from the church packed 60,000 meals in a span of two days for a small village in Ecuador. Not only were they serving a community thousands of miles away, they were also learning how to serve each other.

Members and their families worked all morning as a team to give nutritious meals to the families in Ecuador. Lead Pastor Jeff Manning said the meals are meticulously packed in order to maximize the meal value.

“Each one of these bags has a six-serving portion, there’s six servings in a bag,” he said. “It’s got dehydrated vegetables, it’s got lentils, it’s got rice, and it’s got some vitamins to help supplement it so that the kids, the moms, the dads, whomever are getting a well-balanced meal.”

Chris Lee, who is a deacon of the church, not only takes part in the meal packing, but he also had an unforgettable opportunity to hand-deliver the meals to children in Ecuador. He said there’s no better feeling than being able to make a connection with the people you are serving from afar.

“It really gives you a sense and really makes you humble when you realize that they really don’t have the food to eat,” he said. “They got malnutrition and the kids didn’t have a playground.

“To be able to go to Ecuador this year and actually see the kids there and actually give them these meals versus just packing meals for kids thousands of miles away and to be able to put them in their hands and see their reaction. We had kids with three or four bags and just the smiles are something that I will never forget.”

The meals have a far greater purpose than serving a village in Ecuador. Manning said the church hopes this will be the start of spreading its mission to others.

“Our desire is for our neighbors and their nations to become fully devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, he said. “So as we pack these meals, sure we want it to address physiological hunger, but we also more so want people to realize that Jesus is the bread of life. He’s the one who can fulfill the desires of our souls.”

The church not only packs meals for the village in Ecuador, but they just recently sent people to assemble a playground to continue supporting and spreading kindness to the children in that area.