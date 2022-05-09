GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get in shape and help others that need it.

On Global Running Day, Wednesday, June 1, Fleet Feet will be holding an event called The Big Run 5K Fun Run.

The event will be held at 207 E Arlington Blvd in Greenville.

The goal for this year’s event is to bring awareness to needing inclusivity in the running community. All proceeds will go to Ainsley’s Angels and Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU.

Don’t miss this first Fun Run from our brand new location at 207 E. Arlington Blvd.

Since this event is untimed, it is for all who are interested in running and jogging from new starters to experts.

There will be an exclusive event shirt, bib, and medal available for the first 100 registrants only as well.

Sign up now: https://runsignup.com/…/Greenville/TheBigRunGreenvilleNC

Even if you can’t make it, you can still donate to the Peel Center and Ainsley’s Angels by clicking the link above.