GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bicycle safety is a year-round thing that not even COVID-19 can stop.

The Cub Scout Bicycle Rodeo will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting goods at 3500 Galleria Dr. in Greenville.

Bicycle rodeo event leaders Julie Scoran and Rick Cannon spoke Thursday about the upcoming event that aims to teach children about bicycle safety. The event will have tents to check brakes, helmets and a course to test your riding skills.

Though pre-registration for the event has ended, there will still be chances to learn more about the Cub Scouts and other activities.

To find out more, view the video.