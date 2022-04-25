GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for drag shows and food trucks at Town Common.

On June 25 from 10 am-2 pm at Town Common, NAMI Pitt County will host a free Pride event. The event will feature food trucks, live DJs and resource tables for those who are interested.

The event will also feature drag performers from ENC Prided, Underground Presents and Molly’s Presents Drag on the center stage.



NAMI Pitt County is one of over 30 NAMI Chapters in North Carolina and a part of the National NAMI Organization, headquartered in Fairfax, Va. For further information please call the NAMI North Carolina Helpline at 800-451-9682 or visit naminc.org.