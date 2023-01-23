GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You get to eat and help cancer patients. It’s a win-win situation.

On April 20, the cancer services of Eastern North Carolina will host the Men Who Cook event at the Greenville Convention Center. The event will have local male chefs and their sous chef together to see who can cook the best for local attendees.

This cooking competition will give all proceeds to local cancer patients and their families. The entrance fee is $50 per station and the chef is encouraged to decorate their station to promote their theme or business.

The registration deadline is April 14. For more information, click here.