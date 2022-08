GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special prom is on the way to Greenville.

On September 3rd, local nonprofit In Her Beauty Movement will be hosting an event called the Purity Prom. This event is a self-esteem prom that caters to young women and their total well-being.

The event will have music, food, ladies’ panel and much more. The event’s admission is $20. It runs from 4:30 – 9 pm and will be located at 406 SW Greenville Blvd.

