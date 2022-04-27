GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) -You ready to learn about firefighting?

The Greenville Fire/Rescue Junior Fire Marshal Academy will be held July 18-22 for fourth, fifth and sixth grade Greenville students.

The camp will be held at the EOC building located directly behind Fire/Rescue Station 6, 3377 East 10th Street in Greenville. The academy hours are 9 am-4 pm on Monday-Thursday and 9 am-1 pm on Friday with a graduation ceremony to follow.

Lunch will be provided each day by GFR.

Students will learn about safe cooking, bike and pedestrian safety, swimming safety, CPR, first aid and much more. Those interested in participating should complete the application by May 27. Applications after the deadline are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to sign up for this program, click here.