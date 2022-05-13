GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in June will focus on businesses and families.

On June 10, an local event called Father and Men Crossing the Bridge Conference will be held that goes into detail about a dynamic experience dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers. The event will cover family, businesses, health, jobs, re-entry services, financial strategies and legal rights.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be located at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist at 510 S. Washington Street in Greenville.