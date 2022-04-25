GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – A fun event will take place this Saturday that’s all about mom and Mother Earth.

On April 30th from 10 am to 1 pm, Wildwood Park is hosting an event that celebrates local mothers and Mother Earth. Wildwood Park is located at 3450 Blue Heron Dr.

The event will have guided Arbor Day-inspired hikes through Wildwood Park, a lakeside picnic lunch and family pictures. You’ll also be able to take home a tree to plant as a family.

Wildwood Park does suggest that you bring a picnic blanket/chairs and of course your mom.

The event is $10 per person, and you can register by clicking here.