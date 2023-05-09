GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Now we hunt!

On Saturday, May 20th, Wildwood Park will be hosting the Kids to Parks Day event that will feature a scavenger hunt. The event will also have the chance to win a Year of the Trail T-Shirt as well. The event is for the ages of 4-12 years old and while this is a free event, pre-registration is encouraged.

The kids will need to bring a pen/pencil, something to write on, water bottle, bug spray, etc. The hunt will last for about 45 minutes to an hour. Once you have found and recorded all the items come back to the check in location and grab your event shirt. Shirts will be given to kids only for the event.

The event starts at 9 am and ends at 11 am and will be located at 3450 Blue Heron Dr. in Greenville.

Click here to register.