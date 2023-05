GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good food for a good cause!

On Thursday, the City of Greenville will be hosting a hot dog sale at 500 South Greene Street in Greenville.

The hotdog sale will be held to benefit the United Way of Pitt County. It will also have a cookie and brownie competition with a baked goods sale. There will be a silent auction with local items.

The combo of two hotdogs, chips and a drink will be on sale for $5 on Thursday. The event will be from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.