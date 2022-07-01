GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Get ready to have some fun.

On July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., an event called West Fest will take place. It is a .8-mile stretch of CommUNITY Celebration in the historic West Greenville Cultural District, happening across multiple sites along West 5th Street.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live performances, day parties, adult and youth activities and community resources.

The event will be located at the 1500-600 blocks of West 5th Street and Albemarle Avenue.

The event will be promoting small businesses and celebrating the creative economy of the west Greenville Cultural District.

