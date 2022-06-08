GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Music and food make a great combo!

Greenville Museum of Art’s Sim Asher speaks about the upcoming event called Summer Shindig that is happening on June 15 from 6-9 p.m. The funds raised for this event support the GMoA, helping to keep admission to the museum free and supporting educational outreach, exhibitions and programs.

Asher goes into detail about what the public can expect from the event, from food to the live music by Greenville native William Seymour and much more.

View the video to find out more.