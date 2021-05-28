Uptown Brewing Company to offer discounted drinks for frontline workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Brewing Company is offering discounted drinks to frontline workers June 1 through August 1 in the fight against COVID-19.

The company announced Thursday a drink special, “Summer for Heroes,” for first responders and healthcare workers to pay homage for their heroic efforts in safeguarding the community from COVID-19.



“First responders and healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVD-19 pandemic, placing the wellbeing of the community above their own to keep everyone safe,” said Ross Dunn, general manager of Uptown Brewing Company. “Thanks to their hard work, COVID-19 cases are decreasing, allowing the community to see a relative return to normalcy. The Summer for Heroes special is to help show our gratitude and appreciation for their efforts.”



First responders and healthcare workers will need to provide an employer-issued photo ID to the bartender for 20% off each beverage purchase. The discount can apply for up to three drinks.



Uptown Brewing has 16 taps serving several handmade beers, including classic styles offered year-round and seasonally, as well as rotating IPAs, sours, gluten-free cider, and several red and white wines.

