GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — New parking regulations for Uptown Greenville are concerning to one business owner.

Jordan Proctor, the owner of Coastal Fog, said that she feels the uncertainty about parking rules is discouraging people from visiting Uptown to shop.

Uptown Greenville parking rules now in effect

“I do believe there is a fear factor that’s going on right now. People are afraid to come downtown,” said Proctor.

She hopes that people will continue to make the effort to go to the Uptown district to support the businesses there.

“My objective is just to get people to come back and realize that its not as scary as it might seem,” Proctor said.

Proctor also told WNCT the business will soon be moving to a new location on 14th Street, the former home of Habitat for Humanity in Greenville. She said the decision came before the news of changes to Uptown Greenville parking.

Click the above video to find out more.