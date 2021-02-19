Uptown businesses stay dry from flooding thanks to Town Creek Culvert project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many communities across the east are used to localized flooding.

In Greenville, many businesses along Cotanche street know the impact of high water, but a major project completed last year is keeping them dry.

The Town Creek Culvert project was completed in november and this is the second big rainfall we’ve seen since then.

It took 33-million dollar dollars and years to complete, but businesses are saying it’s worth it.

In the past, the city had issues with too much water causing damage in uptown. The old drainage system was aging and wasn’t big enough to handle heavy rain any more. Now, the new infrastructure is helping to move water through the area.

9OYS spoke with one business manager who is happy with the project’s success.

“Ever since the Town Creek Culvert project has been completed we’ve had zero flooding even with all of the rain. It’s pretty more relaxed I don’t have to double check at the end of the day to put some clothes up, change some things on the floor and clear out my window, so I’m pretty good on my displays and stuff like that,” says Savannah Gronowski, a manager at University Book Exchange

Even though uptown business owners are sighing a breath of relief, the Tar River is still predicted to rise over the next few days. It’s always important to remember to turn around, don’t drown if you approach standing water and find a detour.

Pitt County’s Director of Emergency Services explains there will be a lot of water but they don’t anticipate any new areas being flooded. If you live somewhere that it typically floods, be cautious and have a plan.