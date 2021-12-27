Uptown Greenville boutique recovers during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) – Votre a local boutique in uptown Greenville took a hit as a small business when they had to close during the pandemic but thankfully they were able to recover.

Thanks to the holidays, they have seen an increase in sales as they offered more services for their customers than usual.

“They were great. Lots of local people coming in and shopping. We had lots of online orders too, and we do free gift,” said Maggie Kneth, Votre Boutique employee.

Since 2017, the business has been open and recently moved to the uptown district. Uptown Greenville is full of small local businesses that took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many are hoping that holiday shoppers would make up for sales lost while having to be closed for the lockdown in 2020.

