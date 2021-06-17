Uptown Greenville, City of Greenville offering events and activities to celebrate Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Uptown Greenville and the City of Greenville are offering a variety of events and activities to recognize Juneteenth this year, including the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival and a new business pop-up celebration.

The weekend of fun begins on Friday, June 18, when local jazz legend and East Carolina University School of Music professor Carroll Dashiell returns for the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival, an annual celebration of Juneteenth and African-American Music Appreciation Month. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Dashiell and his fellow musicians will entertain attendees with a mix of Contemporary, Motown, and R&B classics. In addition to the musical entertainment, food trucks, adult beverages, and arts and culture market, and other entertainment will be offered.

The Juneteenth happenings continue on Saturday, June 19, when the City’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise hosts its inaugural “In the Black Business Pop-up Celebration” in the Uptown and West Greenville Districts. The event will include MWBE merchants, food trucks, and live entertainment for the whole family along with the opportunity to learn about new small business resources.

“In the Black” will serve as the official launch of the Small Business Co-Op Space located at 415 Evans Street and the shared kitchen space located at the Gold Post Cafe at 803 West Fifth Street. The day will also incorporate a stop on Albemarle Avenue known as the “Block”, Greenville’s historic minority business district, to introduce the African American Cultural Trail that will launch in the fall of 2021.