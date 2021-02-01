Uptown Greenville hosting month-long campaign to promote takeout from restaurants

GREENVILLE, NC– Uptown Greenville is hosting a month-long takeout campaign during the month of February, encouraging the public to order takeout from Uptown Restaurants.

COVID-19 has impacted many businesses, including your favorite places to eat. #TakeoutUptown makes an impact by supporting the local restaurants by ordering directly from the restaurants, tipping generously, and picking up the order yourself.

With so many wonderful restaurants across the Uptown District serving delicious dishes, we encourage everyone to use the #TAKEOUTUPTOWN in their posts when dining on takeout from the Uptown restaurants to show their support.

An assortment of restaurants, cafes, and fast-casual eateries are open for dining as well in the Uptown District. Make a reservation for socially distanced indoor or outdoor dining.

For a complete list of Uptown Greenville Restaurants visit: https://uptowngreenville.com/experience/eat/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uptowngville/

Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1w1dTaNBD