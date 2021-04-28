Uptown Greenville hosting ‘Shop, Snack, Sip Uptown’ on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Get ready to Shop, Snack, and Sip the night away in the Uptown District. Uptown Greenville hosts “Shop, Snack, Sip Uptown” on Friday from 6-9 p.m..

The event will feature live music, food trucks, retail vendors, and beer gardens. There are two locations spaced out in the Uptown District to follow COVID-19 guidelines, The Hammock Garden Lot at 423 Evans Street and in front of the “Believe in Greenville” mural at 710 Dickinson Avenue.

Enjoy a variety of offerings at the Hammock Garden then make your way to the “Believe in Greenville” mural for more. It’s a great night to be Uptown with merchants open for dinner and entertainment.

Cost of attendance is free, but services are provided at the vendor’s cost. The food trucks are Anita’s Taqueria Food Truck and Last Call Pizza Co. Coastal Beverage Company and Uptown Brewing Company will provide beverages at the Beer Garden at each location.

Holden Dixon and Kay Street Station will fill the air with live music, one being at each location.

For more information, contact info@uptowngreenville.com or visit the social media platforms below:

Instagram: @uptowngville

Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1hzrcOp0H