GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville announced a major rebrand for the organization and will now be doing business as Downtown Greenville Partnership (DGP).

After two years of internal planning, the Board of Directors for Uptown Greenville announced Tuesday the new direction of the organization.

“The change of direction with the rebrand from Uptown to the Downtown Greenville Partnership was driven by a downtown stakeholder board that focuses on achieving tangible results. Our stakeholder board understands that if Greenville is going to be competitive in recruiting new businesses to our City we have to have a vibrant downtown,” Jim Blount, board chairman, said when asked about the decision behind the rebrand.

“With this rebrand, we are looking to connect the Greenville community to our Downtown Merchants,” stated Kyle Parker, Executive Director. “…We want to hyperfocus on three key areas: the events that take place in the district, the continued beautification efforts, and the marketing of the downtown businesses,” continued Parker.

DGP said in a media release that it aims to help downtown businesses grow by bringing more community and non-community members to the Downtown District through marketing, event support, and revitalization. Over the past five years, Downtown Greenville has seen over $260 million in completed and ongoing projects; on top of the $500 million since last reported at the 2018 State of the District.

Among the additional investments are ECU’s Millennial Campus, the BUILD Grant project, and The Hilton Garden Inn. The organization has also seen a significant increase in downtown event participation post-pandemic, as well as substantial increases in residential accommodations downtown. Furthermore, the district has been happy to welcome over 20 new businesses in the last five years, fostering a more vibrant community for everyone.