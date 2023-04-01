GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New rules for parking in Uptown Greenville went into effect on Saturday.

Parking in lots like Five Points Plaza and the Fourth Street parking garage is free for the first two hours. After that, it will cost you 75 cents per hour.

Hourly parking on the street is also free for the first two hours but will cost slightly more after, at $1 per hour. Uptown drivers can pay via the Passport Parking app or at nearby kiosks in parking lots.

WNCT has been following the new parking plan since it was voted on by Greenville’s City Council last year to lessen the risks of traffic hazards in the Uptown area.

