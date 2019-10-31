Uptown Greenville prepares for Halloween celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People of all ages will celebrate Halloween and the uptown area will become packed as night time approaches.

“It’s going to be people everywhere, probably cops all over the place but it’s going to be fun all around,” says ECU student Robert Bobinski.

There will be entry gates to allow people into the uptown area and Greenville police say to be aware of their three checkpoint stations.

One will be near the Cotanche parking deck, another along Fifth and Reade near Sup Dogs, and the last one on Fifth and Evans near The Scullery.

Also remember that weapons, real or fake, as well as masks are not allowed inside the gated areas.

GPD plans on upping their security not only in uptown but throughout the whole city of Greenville.

Major Chris Ivey gives some advice to any parents with trick or treaters this Halloween.

“Have your kids make sure they are in reflective clothing… when they do come home with candy make sure that the parents are checking the candy if they have any questions about it throw it away,” he says.

Businesses are also expecting an increase of customers this evening.

Roderick Jenkins, who goes by ‘Jupiter’ works at The Sojourner in Uptown Greenville.

“I think that anybody who’s going to be open late enough is definitely get a business boost tonight for sure,” Jenkins says.

There will be parking available at Five Points Plaza as well as the 4th street parking deck.

Police are also encouraging folks to take advantage of the bus transportation provided by ecu along with ride sharing apps.

Special Halloween Service- Pirate Express will operate.

Ride-sharing, Uber and Lyft pick-up and drop-off points will include:

East 4th Street at Evans Street

East 4th Street at Cotanche Street

Dickinson Avenue at Evans (by the 5 Points lot)

Have fun, but be safe!