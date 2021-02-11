Uptown Greenville restaurant owners prepare for busy Valentine’s Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Valentine’s Day is Sunday and many people are making plans to celebrate.

Uptown Greenville restaurant owners say a boost in business will make their Valentine’s Day a lot sweeter. Many places are nearly booked solid for the weekend.

“It gives me a little bit of renewed hope for the rest of the year,” said Brandn Qualls, owner of Ford + Shep.

Restaurant owners like Qualls think Valentine’s Day weekend will be busy, despite COVID-19.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been really filling up and busy,” he said. “It’s been refreshing to say the least after this past year.”

Normally, Ford + Shep isn’t open on Sundays. Qualls is making an exception for Valentine’s Day.

“We decided to go ahead and open on Sunday, so it gives us a little extra day to kind of make up for the loss of revenue,” said Qualls.

Across the street, Dickinson Avenue Public House is also opening up for the day of love. Owner Tandi Wilson said her restaurant is normally full all night long on Feb. 14.

That won’t be the case this year because of COVID precautions. Restaurants can only operate at 50 percent capacity. That means owners like Wilson are getting creative.

“We’re doing reservation only just so we know exactly how many customers we’re going to have,” she said. “We think that we can strategically place the tables, separate them a little bit more, so we can seat more tables than we normally do, but they’ll still be six feet apart.”

Even though this Valentine’s Day won’t look the same, these owners say they’re grateful people are coming to eat at their restaurants.