Uptown Greenville stores participating in holiday storefront decorating contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Uptown Greenville is twinkling with holiday spirit as the annual holiday storefront decorating contest illuminates the streets of the center city.

Many Uptown merchants created magical holiday window displays incorporating decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, nutcrackers, window art, and twinkling lights! All businesses in the Uptown District are eligible to participate.

The organization recognizes the following businesses as official contest participants: Catalog Connection, Emerge, Greenville Museum of Art, Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC), Halo Home, King’s Deli, Luna Pizza, MHAworks, MPOURIUM, Pitt Street Brewing Company, Purple Blossom Yoga Studio, Schroko’s Hair Studio, SoCo, Sup Dogs, The Sojourner, Truly Yours, UBE, Uptown Brewing, Uptown Nutrition, and Votre Boutique.

Cast your vote HERE for your favorite storefront decorations. The winners are determined by popular vote. Stroll the streets of Uptown to view the festive storefronts.

The top three winners will each receive a gift card of an Uptown Greenville merchant of their choice.

First Place: $100

Second Place: $50

Third Place: $25

Voting closes on December 19 at midnight. The winners will be announced on December 20 via the Uptown Greenville social media platforms listed below:

Instagram: @uptowngville

Facebook: @UptownGreenville