Uptown Greenville to welcome Tex-Mex spot

GREENVILLE, NC—Restaurateur’s Jacob and Tandi Wilson, well known for their multiple Uptown businesses, are teaming up with longtime Christy’s Euro Pub Sous Chef Kevin Kayes to bring Side Bar, a Tex-Mex fusion restaurant to 707 Dickinson Avenue.

Side Bar, the “no rules fusion fare” will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. “A craft taco and cocktail joint is something we’ve always wanted to do in Greenville,” said Jacob Wilson.

Restaurateur’s Jacob and Tandi Wilson are known for their popular establishments including Christy’s Euro Pub, Dickinson Avenue Public House, Jarvis Street Bottle Shop, and The Burp Wagon. Side Bar, located adjacent to DAP House, got its name when owners kept saying to themselves, “‘when are we going to open that side bar’ and it just stuck,” said Wilson. “As head chef of Christy’s, DAP House, the Burp Wagon, and now Side Bar, growing up in Houston, Texas with great Tex-Mex and BBQ has heavily influenced our business idea.”







Courtesy of Uptown Greenville

Wilson’s family culinary history and his appreciation for the craft food movement has resulted in an ongoing creation of crowd-pleasing dishes with Cajun, southern Spanish, French, and Asian influences.

Side Bar’s aesthetic incorporates an industrial look while adding organic and natural elements. Their design inspiration came from local expert, Carley Page Summers with Carley Summers: Interiors, Styling & Photography.

Opening a fifth business in the Uptown District was an easy choice for these restaurateurs. They are excited about the continued growth in the district and having one of the few patio spaces in Greenville. The space features accordion doors creating an unobstructed dining area.