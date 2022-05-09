GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is coming back to Five Points Plaza for eight glorious weeks of fresh, creative, local fun. Thanks to the support of Vidant Medical Center and The City of Greenville, the annual open-air night market is held each Wednesday evening, 5-8pm, from May 11 through June 29.

The market is located in the Five Points Plaza, at the corner of 5th and Evans Streets in Uptown Greenville welcoming over 40 fresh produce, artisans, and local craft beer vendors.

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is an event founded to pursue the following goals:

· To provide an inviting, centrally located, and hospitable space for contact between area farmers, artisans, producers, crafters, and the public.

· To promote the sale of locally grown produce, plants, baked goods, seafood, meats, dairy, art, and other hand-crafted products.

· To increase access to fresh, nourishing, locally-produced foods, and other products of local labor.

· To enhance the quality of life in the Greenville area by providing a community activity which fosters entrepreneurial spirit, social gathering, interaction, equity, education, and helps to build a sustainable local economy and sense of place for residents and visitors.

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is focused on the growers and makers of the area and welcomes any of the following vendors: locally grown produce, plants, seafood, meats, cheeses, baked goods, and hand-crafted artisan products.

There is still time to register to become a vendor. Find the application here and guidelines below.

For more information, contact Uptown Greenville Market Manager Robin Ashley at robin@uptowngreenville.com or visit the social media platforms below:

Instagram: @umbrella_market

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uptownumbrellamarket

Twitter: @Umbrella_Market