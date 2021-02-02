Urgent need for blood donors as trauma cases rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hospitals are seeing more trauma patients each day as communities reopen in the pandemic. The Blood Connection is now calling for people in Eastern North Carolina to donate blood to save lives.

“Right now, specifically we are in a very urgent need for O- and O+ and B- blood types,” said Ellen Kirtner, partnerships and media coordinator for TBC.

Kirtner said they’re still affected by COVID-19 because places where they normally hold donor drives aren’t available.

“While COVID-19 is hopefully getting better, it is still taking a toll on the blood donations industry because businesses, churches, schools that are still operating remotely aren’t able to host blood drives for us,” said Kirtner.

The non-profit group supplies blood to more than 30 hospitals in the East like Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

“When you do give blood at one of our centers or mobile units, you are giving back to your community. You’re helping your neighbor out,” said Kirtner.

Blood Connection managers want to make sure they can meet the needs for trauma cases. Those patients can use up to 15 pints of blood.

“Blood is something that can’t be replicated or manufactured, so we really need volunteers to show up for their community. Whether that’s donating blood themselves, spreading the word, or hosting a blood drive. It takes a village, and we really rely on the community’s support,” said Kirtner.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the Blood Connection’s website to find specific locations.