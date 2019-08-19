US-264 East on-ramp on Stantonsburg Road to close for two weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Greenville Police Department and C.M. Eppes Middle School are sponsoring a Free Back to School Cookout on Saturday, to let students and parents meet the school's teachers and administrators, and enjoy free food.

The cookout will take place on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the front picnic area of West Greenville Park Gym, located at 400 Nash Street.