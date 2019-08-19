US-264 East on-ramp on Stantonsburg Road to close for two weeks

The on-ramp from US-264 Westbound/Stantonsburg Road onto US-264 Eastbound will be closed for nearly 2 weeks as contractors upgrade the existing on-ramp.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the on-ramp will be closed from Monday, Aug. 19 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 30 at 5:00 p.m.
NCDOT officials said closing the on-ramp will allow crews to perform the upgrade work faster, without causing traffic to back up onto US-264 Westbound.
The detour for drivers on Stantonsburg Road/US-264 Westbound is as follows:
Continue on US-264 West and will take the loop just past the overpass. Drivers will then travel over the overpass to turn right on the next loop to return to US-264 East, then take the next loop on the right, just past the overpass, to continue on US-264 East toward Washington.
