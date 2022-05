GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get those cans ready for pick up.

This Saturday the US Postal Service will be having its annual food drive. This event is taking place for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Postal Office asks that residents put non-perishable canned goods in or by the mailbox this Saturday to be picked up by your letter carriers.

All donations will go to the Food Bank of North Carolina.