GREENVILLE, N.C. — To provide meaningful educational opportunities and experiences to local youth, UScellular has announced a $32,300 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain that will benefit youth at their Clubs in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Lenoir, Martin and Pitt Counties.

This donation is part of a $1 million grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which will directly benefit 19 additional Clubs throughout UScellular’s service areas. This marks the ninth consecutive year of UScellular’s investment in Boys & Girls Clubs, continuing the company’s support of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs happening at the Clubs.

“UScellular is a firm believer that all youth should have an opportunity to pursue a STEM education,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, we have a pathway to provide local youth with the tools, resources and experiences to explore a career in a STEM field and help shape their future opportunities.”

Throughout 2022, UScellular’s support gave 147,000 youth across the country access to STEM activities and learning. Funds from the grant were used for the creation of STEM labs, hands-on interactive programming and STEM curriculum training for Club leaders.

Participation in these programs has ignited a newfound curiosity for STEM subjects among Club members. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, 48% of youth in grades 4-12 became more curious about pursuing a STEM education and career.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is appreciative of our partnership with US Cellular and their dedication to supporting our Clubs and our youth. Thanks to their continued generosity, our Club kids are able to access impact-driven programming and experience new opportunities as they work towards achieving the great futures that they deserve,” said Mark Holtzman, president & chief executive officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

In addition to its support of STEM education at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, UScellular remains committed to narrowing the “homework gap” through the After School Access Project, which is an initiative that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended. While the program is open to any eligible nonprofit in UScellular markets, UScellular has donated more than 3,300 hotspots and service – a value of more than $3.2 million – to more than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs.