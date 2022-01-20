Vidant Health closing COVID-19 testing drive-thru site on Friday due to possible bad weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vidant Health has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the Greenville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed Friday.

The Greenville drive-thru testing site will re-open Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. The testing site is not open on Saturdays. Any changes to Sunday’s hours will be communicated.

Please note the gate to the Greenville drive-thru testing site may close early depending on capacity. Delays are expected. For more information on Vidant’s COVID-19 testing resources, visit: https://www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing-sites/

Other testing locations are available through the Centers for Disease Control website: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/…/find-my…/test-site-finder