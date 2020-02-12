191 employees being laid off by Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health CEO, Dr. Michael Waldrum sent an email Monday stating 191 employees have been let go.

The news comes as the company continues to deal with an 18 million dollar budget shortfall in the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year.

9 On Your Side was able to obtain Dr. Waldrum’s email.

Waldrum stated in the email in order to fix the budget shortfall the first steps were to “reduce costs, implement operational efficiencies and discontinue recruitment and hiring for certain non-patient care positions .”

The email also stated:

“Making decisions that impact tea, member’s life is very difficult and is not something we take lightly. without a doubt, this is a hard time for all of us. Saying goodbye to team members who we have worked alongside and care about is not easy. I deeply value the contributions made by everyone on the Vidant team, we will do anything we can to support that impacted by this reduction.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Eastern North Carolina’s largest health care provider is looking at options to deal with a budget shortfall and one option includes cuts in workers.

A Vidant Health spokesman told WNCT they’re experiencing a significant budget shortfall for the first quarter of this year.

The company operates nine hospitals in the east.

It has more than 12,000 employees, providing care to people in 29 counties.

Vidant health released a statement saying:

“Vidant Health understands—and continues to be transparent about—the unique challenges of delivering health care for eastern North Carolina. These challenges include a high burden of disease, an underserved population, a growing number of patients relying on Medicare and Medicaid and a lack of focus on rural health care policy. In addition, there are more than one million people in North Carolina living without health insurance.

Vidant is feeling the impact of the realities of delivering rural health care, which includes changes in reimbursement and increased costs associated with serving our mission. As a result, Vidant experienced a significant budget shortfall for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. We are working to address the shortfall by exploring a number of options to include reducing expenses by ceasing discretionary spending, implementing process improvements and a reduction in the workforce – this will not impact patient care at this time.

Despite these challenges, Vidant will stay true to improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. The communities we serve depend on us to protect their health care.”