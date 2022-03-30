GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health is hosting an event they’re calling “Operation Medicine Drop”.

Operation Medicine Drop is an event where the public can dispose of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications. This serves to protect the waters, the community, and the children.

Unintentional poisoning from prescription medications is on the rise in North Carolina and is the second leading cause of death. It is also the fourth leading cause of death for children ages 0-19.

Each year, approximately 50,000 young children are brought to the emergency department due to unintentional medication poisoning.

Operation Medicine Drop does not accept biohazardous materials.

The event will be held on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Vidant Wellness Center, located at 2610 Stantonsburg Road.