Vidant Health introduces new screening process for visitors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Vidant Health has implemented a new screening process for visitors at Vidant Health hospitals to ensure enhanced safety for all patients, visitors and team members. In partnership with care.ai, a health care Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovator, the new technology allows visitors to complete convenient contact-free visitor safety screenings before visiting loved ones.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of patients, visitors and team members has remained a top priority,” said Lou Montana-Rhodes, Vice President, Office of Experience, Vidant Health. “This unprecedented time requires thoughtful innovations that help protect those we love and serve. The new Smart Entry™ screening solution developed by care.ai will allow us to work more efficiently and effectively at creating the safest environment possible at all Vidant hospitals.”

Visitors will complete their symptom screenings at VidantHealth.com/checkin, which will provide a QR code on their smartphone device. care.ai’s Smart Entry™ sensors will scan the QR code upon arrival and capture temperature readings in real-time. care.ai’s command center alerts team members to abnormal events as they occur to prevent visitors that may be positive for potential infection from entering.

Once the visitor is cleared for entry, a single-day visitor pass is generated. Visitors must complete this process each day they visit. This provides a safe and efficient way to support visitor and patient access, while ensuring everyone entering the facility has been properly screened.

Team members will be on-site to assist visitors with the new screening process. Any visitors that may not have a smartphone to complete the screening process before entering will be able to with the support of team members upon arrival.

“We’re committed to making sure the patients and clients we serve have the information they need to keep them as safe as possible,” said Chakri Toleti, founder and CEO of care.ai. “We’re grateful of our partnership with Vidant Health and have such admiration for the role they play in triaging and controlling this pandemic and are proud to team up with them in this shared fight against COVID-19.”